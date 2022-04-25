Kitchener man facing charges in connection with reckless ATV driving incidents

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made after several residents reported that an ATV had been driving recklessly throughout the city of Kitchener last week.

According to police, nine people called in to report that a suspicious ATV had been driving recklessly in the city between Thursday and Saturday.

In two of the instances, the driver did not stop for officers as police say he attempted to get them to chase him. The officers did not engage in either situation as they were concerned for public safety.

On Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., officers spotted the ATV near King Street North and Erb Street East in Waterloo and made the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say an 18-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, while the ATV has also been seized.