Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man facing charges in connection with reckless ATV driving incidents

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 11:14 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made after several residents reported that an ATV had been driving recklessly throughout the city of Kitchener last week.

According to police, nine people called in to report that a suspicious ATV had been driving recklessly in the city between Thursday and Saturday.

Read more: Woman killed, man in custody as police investigate homicide in Kitchener

In two of the instances, the driver did not stop for officers as police say he attempted to get them to chase him. The officers did not engage in either situation as they were concerned for public safety.

Trending Stories

On Sunday shortly after 1 a.m., officers spotted the ATV near King Street North and Erb Street East in Waterloo and made the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kitchener man charged following stabbing, Waterloo police say

Police say an 18-year-old Kitchener man is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, while the ATV has also been seized.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man arrested tagKing street waterloo tagErb street waterloo tagKitchener ATV man arrested tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers