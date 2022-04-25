Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Man dies after setting himself on fire in front of U.S. Supreme Court

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 10:30 am
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Friday, March 18, 2022 in Washington. View image in full screen
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Friday, March 18, 2022 in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photos

A man has died after setting himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. The incident happened on Friday night and Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said there is no threat to public safety.

The man lit himself on fire in the plaza in front of the building at around 6:30 p.m., according to McCabe. Minutes after, he was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital.

Police said on Saturday that the man died from his injuries.

Read more: Twitter board set to accept Elon Musk’s US$43B offer: sources

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the man as Wynn Bruce, a resident of Boulder, Colo. McCabe said that no one else was injured in the incident.

D.C. police are investigating the death.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Unvaccinated people increase risk of COVID-19 infection among vaccinated: new study

Kritee Kanko, a climate scientist for the Environmental Defense Fund and a practitioner of Zen Buddhism, said that she was friends with Bruce. She took to Twitter to claim that Bruce’s death was a planned act of protest that he had been planning for a year.

The incident occurred on Earth Day.

The area around the Supreme Court was closed to the public after the Supreme Court Police, U.S. Capitol Police, and Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the scene. CNN reports that the Supreme Court plaza had returned to normal by Saturday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Capitol Police tweeted on Friday night that a helicopter was responding to a medical emergency.

The Capitol building is across the street from the Supreme Court, but neither were in session when the incident occurred.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Supreme Court tagU.S. Supreme Court tagU.S. Capitol tagMan sets himself on fire tagman dies after setting himself on fire tagman sets himself on fire in front of supreme court tagself-immolation death tagself-immolation death at u.s. supreme court tagu.s. supreme court death tagwashington d.c. death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers