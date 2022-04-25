Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police looking for missing 66-year old man with dementia

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 6:50 am
Reginald Copenace.
Reginald Copenace. Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

Reginald Copenace was last seen in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

He is described as 5’8, medium build with brush cut hair.

Winnipeg police looking for 17-year-old girl

Copenace was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, dark grey sweat pants, brown slip-on loafers and blue gloves.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with any information to call 204-986-6222.

