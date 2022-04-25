Winnipeg police looking for missing 66-year old man with dementia

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in finding a missing 66-year-old man with dementia.

Reginald Copenace was last seen in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

He is described as 5’8, medium build with brush cut hair.

Copenace was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black Pittsburgh Steelers hoodie, dark grey sweat pants, brown slip-on loafers and blue gloves.

Police are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone with any information to call 204-986-6222.