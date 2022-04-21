Winnipeg police looking for 17-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old, who’s been missing more than a month.
Amerie Boshkaykin was last seen in the River/Osborne area of Winnipeg. She last had contact with her caregivers in the city on March 13.
The teen is 5’7″, with a medium build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
