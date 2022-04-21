Menu

Investigations

Winnipeg police looking for 17-year-old girl

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 7:28 pm
17-year-old Amerie Boshkaykin.
17-year-old Amerie Boshkaykin. Winnipeg Police/Submitted Photo

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old, who’s been missing more than a month.

Amerie Boshkaykin was last seen in the River/Osborne area of Winnipeg. She last had contact with her caregivers in the city on March 13.

The teen is 5’7″, with a medium build, long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

 

