Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario NDP to release platform, promise to hire 10,000 personal support workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2022 6:06 am
Personal Support Workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) tend to a client at Toronto's Springhurst Manor on Friday December 4, 2020. View image in full screen
Personal Support Workers dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) tend to a client at Toronto's Springhurst Manor on Friday December 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats are unveiling their platform today, ahead of a looming election call, and one section is aimed at recruiting, retaining and supporting health-care workers.

The Canadian Press has learned that the NDP is promising to hire 10,000 personal support workers and give them a raise of at least $2 an hour.

The Progressive Conservative government raised PSW wages by $3 an hour during the pandemic, and the NDP says they would increase that even further.

Trending Stories

New Democrats also pledge to hire 30,000 nurses, expedite credential recognition for 15,000 internationally trained nurses and create new jobs for late-career and recently retired nurses who can mentor and supervise.

Read more: NDP promise to ‘fully cover’ birth control under OHIP if elected in June

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the NDP promises to hire 300 doctors and 100 specialists specifically for northern Ontario.

The party says the goal is to shorten wait times for patients and help health-care workers avoid burnout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NDP tagOntario Election tagNurses tagontario ndp tagNew Democrats tagOntario health care tagPSW tagpersonal support workers tagOntario New Democrats tagOntario NDP platform tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers