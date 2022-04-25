Ontario NDP to release platform, promise to hire 10,000 personal support workers

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats are unveiling their platform today, ahead of a looming election call, and one section is aimed at recruiting, retaining and supporting health-care workers.

The Canadian Press has learned that the NDP is promising to hire 10,000 personal support workers and give them a raise of at least $2 an hour.

The Progressive Conservative government raised PSW wages by $3 an hour during the pandemic, and the NDP says they would increase that even further.

New Democrats also pledge to hire 30,000 nurses, expedite credential recognition for 15,000 internationally trained nurses and create new jobs for late-career and recently retired nurses who can mentor and supervise.

As well, the NDP promises to hire 300 doctors and 100 specialists specifically for northern Ontario.

The party says the goal is to shorten wait times for patients and help health-care workers avoid burnout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2022.