Politics

NDP promise to ‘fully cover’ birth control under OHIP if elected in June

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 9:41 am
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed. View image in full screen
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2016, file photo, a one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The Ontario NDP say if they are elected in June, their party will make prescription contraception free under OHIP.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath made the announcement Thursday morning.

“For decades, people have paid a price for family planning,” Horwath said. “Just imagine what it’s like for people trying to cover the sky-high cost of living, sky-high rents, and having to shell out $30 a month, every month for years on end, for birth control.”

She said her party will remove any cost barriers that “limit people’s ability to make free choices about their reproductive health.”

Horwath also said the promise can be done “within weeks” of the June 2 provincial election.

The plan will include the birth control pill, IUDs, implants, shots, patches, rings and emergency birth control such as Plan B.

Currently, free birth control is only available to those under the age of 25 who do not already have insurance coverage, private or through their parents.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDP tagAndrea Horwath tagOntario Election tagNew Democratic Party tagontario ndp tagWomen's health tagNew Democrats tagBirth Control tagBirth Control Pill tagIUD tagOntario 2022 Election tagFree birth control tagPlan B tagontario birth control tag

