Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves.

The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto is third in the NHL recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Red Wings are 21-22-5 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Toronto won 10-7. Mitch Marner recorded a team-high 6 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 104 points, scoring 58 goals and collecting 46 assists. William Nylander has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 43 total assists and has 49 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Michael Bunting: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

