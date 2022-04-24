Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Alberta Rotary Club members Mexico bound with Los Amigos Project

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted April 24, 2022 4:08 pm
Southern Alberta Rotary Club members make their way to Mexico to deliver donated emergency vehicles on Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Southern Alberta Rotary Club members make their way to Mexico to deliver donated emergency vehicles on Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. Jacyln Kucey, Global News

On Sunday morning, 16 southern Alberta Rotary Club members started their journey towards Mazatlan, Mexico, to deliver a fleet of donated emergency vehicles.

The Los Amigos Project coordinators Doug Thornton and Henry VanHeirden said this had been a long time coming, with the project being delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re pretty happy and relieved that we can finally take off and go,” said Thornton.

Read more: 4 men, 3 ambulances, 1 mission: Canadian volunteers to deliver medical aid to Ukraine

This year, Rotary Clubs from Lethbridge Sunrise, Brooks, Pincher Creek, Cardston, Olds, Calgary, Fish Creek, and Whitecourt donated seven vehicles, including two fire trucks, two ambulances, two school buses, and a Handibus.

Trending Stories

“We’re pretty proud of this project,” said Thornton.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, the clubs have donated 53 retired emergency vehicles to in-need communities in Mexico.

“With the seven units we’re taking down this time, that brings us to a grand total of 60 units,” he said, adding that the group is now on its seven-day journey to their destination.

Read more: Ukrainian-Canadians eager to volunteer on medical front lines amid Russian invasion

The Los Amigos Project was born in 2011 after a few Rotarians were vacationing in Mexico and realized the need for emergency vehicles and supplies.

It all began with a donation of three retired school buses from the City of Lethbridge, where members made their first trek down south in the vehicles which were packed with medical equipment. Since then, they have returned nine times.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mexico tagDonation tagRotary Club tagmedical equipment tagRotarians tagLethbridge sunrise tagemergency vehicles Mexico tagLos Amigos Project tagLos Amigos Project 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers