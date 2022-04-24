The Great Closet Cleanout returns to Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Great Closet Cleanout has returned to the Okanagan. On Sunday, over 40 tables of ladies’ clothing will be on sale to raise money for local charities.

“This is a chance for ladies to update their spring and summer wardrobes while supporting local charities. Gently used ladies’ shoes, clothing and accessories will be available to purchase,” said event producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown.

“The Bridge Youth Recovery House will receive a portion of the proceeds and any leftover clothing donated by the ladies will be going to Mamas for Mamas.”

The Great Closet Cleanout happens twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s spring event will be the first event at regular capacity since the start of the pandemic.

2:23 Donation helps The Bridge Youth and Family Services prepare Youth Recovery House Donation helps The Bridge Youth and Family Services prepare Youth Recovery House – Sep 29, 2020

“We still encourage attendees to take appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions,” said Ting-Mak Brown.

Story continues below advertisement

The cleanout is taking place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

“Early shoppers will get first choice of items, and if you are one of the first 100 through the door, you will receive a reusable gift bag, with coupons and gifts from our participating businesses,” said Ting-Mak Brown.

1:46 Kelowna high school students outfitted for grad Kelowna high school students outfitted for grad – Feb 20, 2022