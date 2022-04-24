Regina begins gopher control program, warns of poisonous bait

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is commencing its gopher control program for the year, and warning the public to avoid certain areas where the poisonous bait will be spread.

City officials want to ensure residents take precautions to avoid areas targeted for application, particularly with children and pets.

Residents are being urged to keep their dogs on a leash or avoid these posted areas entirely.

An overpopulation of gophers can be a nuisance for some, with holes being created in public spaces and athletic fields causing safety issues, the release stated.

The Saskatchewan government has declared gophers as pests, meaning the city is required to control them on publicly owned property.

The Saskatchewan government states on its website that Richardson ground squirrels, otherwise known as gophers, eat forage grasses, forage legumes, cereal crops, pulse crops, canola and native grasses.

“When they occur in great numbers, agricultural producers can accrue significant financial losses,” the government states.

A total of 23 areas have been identified for pest control throughout the city and will be marked with yellow signs.

City staff will visit sites daily for several weeks following the pest control application to clean up and ensure continued safety.

The release added signs will be maintained for several weeks and only taken down once staff ensure that the site is clear of product.

The city will apply ‘rozol RTU,’ which is approved for use by Health Canada for the control of gophers in rough turf areas.

The product label for rozol RTU states poisoned carcasses need to be disposed of to protect pets.

Application of the product will be limited to “buffer zones” or rough turf areas throughout the city next to storm channels, and roadway and railway buffers.

The product will not be applied to athletic fields and traditional park spaces.

“Spring is the best time for application as the gophers emerge from their burrows in search of food,” the release added.

For more information on the city’s integrated pest control management strategy, visit the City of Regina website.