Video link
Headline link
Crime

Taser used following report of possible handgun: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 5:24 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say a man with what turned out to be a BB gun was arrested on Saturday morning after a witness saw it fall from the suspect’s waistband. Global News / File

Kelowna RCMP say officers used a taser while arresting a potentially armed man on Saturday morning. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

The incident happened near Rutland Centennial Park, say police, after witnesses saw a suspected handgun fall from the suspect’s waistband around 10 a.m.

“The suspect then picked up the weapon and walked away,” Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“Officers drew their pistols and ordered the male to comply. The male refused to comply to the officers’ commands.”

RCMP said the suspect continued to reach for his waistband and verbally challenged the commands. The officers “were required to utilize the conducted energy weapon to effect an arrest.”

The man was taken into custody and a black BB gun was recovered. Weapons charges are possible, say police.

“The Kelowna RCMP were able to respond to this potentially dangerous situation thanks to the quick actions of a citizen,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“We are thankful no police officers or citizens was injured during this incident.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
