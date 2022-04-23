Menu

Crime

Richmond RCMP seek teen last seen on Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 4:21 pm
Melissa Frigault was reported missing on Thursday. View image in full screen
Melissa Frigault was reported missing on Thursday. Richmond RCMP

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl last seen on Thursday.

Melissa Frigault was reported missing on April 21.

Read more: Search for missing 5-year-old boy from Saskatchewan First Nation enters fourth day

Mounties describe Frigault as Asian, five-feet-tall and 99 pounds. She has a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Frigault was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a dark sweater, black sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
