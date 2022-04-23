Richmond RCMP seek teen last seen on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl last seen on Thursday.

Melissa Frigault was reported missing on April 21.

Mounties describe Frigault as Asian, five-feet-tall and 99 pounds. She has a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Frigault was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a dark sweater, black sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

