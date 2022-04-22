Search for missing 5-year-old boy from Saskatchewan First Nation enters fourth day

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a five-year-old boy from Red Earth Cree Nation missing since Tuesday continues.

Frank Young was last seen Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at his home and was possibly seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m.

He is described as four feet tall, weighing about 66 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Paw Patrol rubber boots, green pajamas with dinosaurs on them and a navy blue windbreaker-style jacket.

Carrot River RCMP turned to the public this week, hoping anyone who has information will contact them.

On Friday Sgt. Richard Tonge again asked members of the public who have information on the whereabouts of the boy to contact Carrot River RCMP or 911.

Tonge said aerial searches were conducted for more than six hours on Thursday. A high-resolution camera during the day and thermal imaging in the night-time were also used to aid in search efforts.

The RCMP underwater recovery team also conducted several water-based searches in the area on Thursday and continued to do so on Friday.

Tonge added RCMP officers also went door-to-door in the community to speak to residents and ensure their property was checked.

“We encourage people to check their yard, check their house. They know their property better than the RCMP. Check inside the house, check crawl spaces — anywhere a five-year-old boy could be,” Tonge said Friday.

While the RCMP is still following up on tips and leads, at this time, Tonge said there is no evidence to support that Young was abducted.

Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said as of Thursday, nine crews from First Nation communities in Saskatchewan have come out to help as well as other First Nation organizations.

“We appreciate all the help that we’ve been receiving,” Fabian said.

Fabian added in addition to Young’s disappearance the community is also dealing with the deaths of three members from the community and will be turning to the federal government for additional wellness and mental health support.

“We’re being overwhelmed with grief and loss in the community right now,” Fabian said.

Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head said Young’s parents, who are from Shoal Lake, are ‘totally devastated’ over the disappearance of their son.

“They are really appreciative of all the support,” Marcel added.

Marcel said the family is looking for privacy at this time and are not prepared to speak to media.

Many organizations are now assisting with the search such as the RCMP dive team, the aerial search plane from Ontario, the RCMP provincial search unit, and Prince Albert Grand Council among others.

— with files from Global News’ Jeanelle Mandes