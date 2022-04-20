Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Carrot River RCMP hope members of the public might have information that will help them find a missing five-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation.

Frank Young was last seen Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at his home and was possibly seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m.

View image in full screen Police are seeking a five-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation was last seen around noon on Tuesday. Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP

“Frank is described as 4 feet tall, approximately 66 pounds, black hair and brown eyes,” police said. “He was last seen wearing rubber boots, green pajamas, and a navy blue jacket.”

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP officers, along with members of the community, are searching for Frank. Winter weather conditions are a concern at this time, including the possibility of snow, wind and low temperatures overnight.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP will continue to deploy resources to assist in this ongoing search,” police said.

Anyone with information about Frank’s whereabouts should call 911 in an emergency or the Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

1:52 B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return – Feb 19, 2022