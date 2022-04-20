Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek missing 5-year-old boy from Red Earth First Nation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 11:52 am
Police are requesting for the public's help in locating a little 5-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation was last seen around noon on April 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are requesting for the public's help in locating a little 5-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation was last seen around noon on April 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Carrot River RCMP hope members of the public might have information that will help them find a missing five-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation.

Frank Young was last seen Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. at his home and was possibly seen at the local playground around 3:30 p.m.

Police are seeking a five-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation was last seen around noon on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police are seeking a five-year-old boy from the Red Earth First Nation was last seen around noon on Tuesday. Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP

“Frank is described as 4 feet tall, approximately 66 pounds, black hair and brown eyes,” police said. “He was last seen wearing rubber boots, green pajamas, and a navy blue jacket.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan RCMP officers, along with members of the community, are searching for Frank. Winter weather conditions are a concern at this time, including the possibility of snow, wind and low temperatures overnight.

Read more: Missing 13-year-old girl from Carrot River, Sask. located

“The Saskatchewan RCMP will continue to deploy resources to assist in this ongoing search,” police said.

Anyone with information about Frank’s whereabouts should call 911 in an emergency or the Carrot River RCMP at 306-768-1200.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Click to play video: 'B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return' B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return
B.C. mother pleads for missing daughter’s return – Feb 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagMissing Child tagMissing boy tagPublic Assistance tagRed Earth First Nation tagCarrot River RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers