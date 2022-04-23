Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Broadway subway: Tunneling to start this summer as machine parts arrive in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Broadway Subway construction hurting businesses' Broadway Subway construction hurting businesses
WATCH: Broadway Subway construction hurting businesses – Jan 18, 2022

British Columbians are getting an early look at the equipment that will be used to dig Vancouver’s new Broadway subway line.

The Ministry of Transportation said Friday that the first shipment of parts for the highly specialized tunnel-boring machines that will do the work has arrived in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The equipment was shipped out of Germany in late February, passed through the Panama Canal and arrived at the Fraser Surrey Docks on April 15.

Read more: Traffic deck construction expected to take 6 months for new Vancouver Broadway subway line

A second and final shipment is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The heavy equipment will then be assembled into two six-metre-wide and 150-metre-long boring machines at a staging area in Vancouver before being put to work.

Trending Stories

The machines, which when complete will each weigh about a million kilograms, require a crew of eight to 12 people to operate and can cut about 18 metres of tunnel per day.

The work is expected to pull about 200,000 cubic metres of soil out of the ground, which will be removed by conveyor belt.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver private school sues over Broadway subway line construction' Vancouver private school sues over Broadway subway line construction
Vancouver private school sues over Broadway subway line construction – Dec 14, 2021

The equipment was custom-built for the job by German tunneling equipment manufacturer Herrenknecht.

Story continues below advertisement

The boring machines will be named later this spring.

The Ministry of Transportation says the borers will both be launched from the future site of the Great Northern Way-Emily Carr station near Main Street and will carve new tunnels to Cypress Street, near the subway’s terminus at Arbutus Street.

Work is already underway on the subway’s six stations, which will be connected by the new tunnels.

Read more: B.C. government set to tear down buildings to clear way for Broadway Subway project

The boring work is expected to take about a year to complete.

The Broadway subway will extend the SkyTrain millennium line an additional 5.7 kilometres west to Arbutus Street, at a projected cost of at least $2.8 billion.

TransLink and the City of Vancouver have both said they want to extend the line all the way to the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus, however, funding for a second stage of the line has not been secured.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagTransLink tagSkyTrain tagBroadway Subway tagMillennium Line tagvancouver subway tagbroadway subway construction tagvancouver subway construction tagbroadway subway tunnel tagmillennium line extension tagvancouver subway extension tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers