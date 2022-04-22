Evander Kane’s hat trick against Colorado Avalanche lifts Edmonton Oilers into playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

Evander Kane recorded his fourth career hat trick Friday night as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place.

The Oilers gave up a string of odd-man rushes partway through the first. The Avs made them pay on a three-on-one with Bowen Byram feeding Valeri Nichushkin for his 23rd goal of the season.

Late in the first and into the second, the Oilers’ penalty kill came up big, fending off the Avs on a five-on-three that lasted 1:11.

Not long after, Kane scored on a wraparound to make it 1-1.

Evan Bouchard showed a deft touch to give the Oilers the lead. His initial shot went wide. The puck flew off the end boards and Bouchard batted it out of the air for his 11th goal of the year. Nichushkin came right back for the Avs as the teams combined for three goals in 1:37.

Still in the second, Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith found Kane to the right of the net for his second of the night.

Kane completed the hat trick with 5:40 left in the second, stepping around Avs defenceman Josh Manson before flicking a shot through goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers’ Evander Kane (91) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Friday, April 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto scored on a spinning backhand halfway through the third.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored a late goal with Kuemper pulled for an extra attacker. Edmonton defenceman Kris Russell replied with an empty-netter.

The Oilers are 12-0-1 in their last 13 home games. Edmonton netminder Mike Smith made 34 saves and has won his last nine starts. Connor McDavid had three assists.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse left the game in the second period and didn’t return.

The Oilers (46-26-6) will visit Columbus on Sunday. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 9:30 a.m.. Thee actual game starts at 11 a.m.

