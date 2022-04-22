Menu

Sports

Vancouver’s inaugural Formula E race pushed back to 2023

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 9:58 pm
Formula e vehicles compete at the Diriyah ePrix I at Riyadh Street Circuit on Friday January 28, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. View image in full screen
Formula e vehicles compete at the Diriyah ePrix I at Riyadh Street Circuit on Friday January 28, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images)

Organizers have pulled the plug on Vancouver’s inaugural Formula E electric motorsports race.

Vancouver was due to make its first appearance on the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship circuit on July 2.

The race would have capped off a Canada Day weekend festival including a planned performance by Nickelback and a business conference with a focus on climate change solutions.

Read more: Electric motorsports: Vancouver to host Formula E race in 2022

In a statement Friday, a spokesperson for One Stop Strategy Group said organizers had made the “incredibly difficult decision” to postpone the Canadian E-Fest to 2023.

“The City of Vancouver fully supports the postponement,” the statement reads.

“Delivery of a world class event is of the utmost importance to the organization.”

In its own statement, the city said the OSS Group had “elected to exercise its rights under the Host City Agreement” to postpone the event to a future date.

Click to play video: 'Auto racing returning to downtown Vancouver for three day event' Auto racing returning to downtown Vancouver for three day event
Auto racing returning to downtown Vancouver for three day event – Sep 29, 2021

The city said it was working with organizers to firm up a new date for the event.

With an estimated 30,000 tickets already sold, organizers said they would be communicating with ticket holders through ticketing partner ATPI “to inform their options.”

Read more: Montreal doles out $3M to Formula E organizers in out-of-court settlement

The Formula E event would have marked the first time world-class racing hit Vancouver’s streets since the Molson Indy left the city in 2004.

The vehicles resemble Formula 1 racers in appearance, but are powered by electric motors capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaching top speeds of 280 km/h.

Vancouver was scheduled to be the 10th of 16 stops on the 2022 circuit, which includes races in Mexico City, Cape Town, Rome, Monte Carlo, New York, London and Deol.

Click to play video: 'Suburbs stuck footing the bill for cancelled Montreal Formula E race' Suburbs stuck footing the bill for cancelled Montreal Formula E race
Suburbs stuck footing the bill for cancelled Montreal Formula E race – Jul 22, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

