Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bank in Grand Forks, B.C. robbed, suspect at large: RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 8:13 pm
A photo of the suspect who reportedly robbed a bank in Grand Forks, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.
A photo of the suspect who reportedly robbed a bank in Grand Forks, B.C., on Thursday afternoon. Grand Forks RCMP

A bank in Grand Forks, B.C., was robbed on Thursday afternoon, say police, with the thief making off with a large sum of cash.

Grand Forks RCMP say the CIBC on 2nd Street was robbed shortly after 4 p.m., with the lone male suspect approaching a teller and demanding money, saying he had a gun.

“The suspect was handed some cash and then fled from the scene, heading south on 2nd Street,” said police.

Read more: Lethbridge man arrested, facing charges after stolen Jeep tracked: Grand Forks RCMP

“Within minutes, Grand Forks police were in the area, examining the scene, making patrols, and canvassing local businesses, but unfortunately the suspect was not located.”

Trending Stories

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-blue hoodie and a dark jacket with the brand name O’Neill on the back. His face was covered with a mask.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a very scary incident to happen in our town,” added Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “These are very traumatic incidents for the staff and witnesses to experience, and we are very grateful that no one was hurt in this crime.”

If you have any information regarding this robbery, or possible dashcam footage from the town’s downtown core around 4 p.m., you are asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town' Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town
Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagRobbery tagBank Robbery tagGrand Forks tagGrand Forks RCMP tagSuspect at Large tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers