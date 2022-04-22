Bank in Grand Forks, B.C. robbed, suspect at large: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A bank in Grand Forks, B.C., was robbed on Thursday afternoon, say police, with the thief making off with a large sum of cash.

Grand Forks RCMP say the CIBC on 2nd Street was robbed shortly after 4 p.m., with the lone male suspect approaching a teller and demanding money, saying he had a gun.

“The suspect was handed some cash and then fled from the scene, heading south on 2nd Street,” said police.

“Within minutes, Grand Forks police were in the area, examining the scene, making patrols, and canvassing local businesses, but unfortunately the suspect was not located.”

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-blue hoodie and a dark jacket with the brand name O’Neill on the back. His face was covered with a mask.

“This is a very scary incident to happen in our town,” added Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “These are very traumatic incidents for the staff and witnesses to experience, and we are very grateful that no one was hurt in this crime.”

If you have any information regarding this robbery, or possible dashcam footage from the town’s downtown core around 4 p.m., you are asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

