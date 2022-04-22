Toronto police investigate after collision leaves cyclist with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a cyclist and a vehicle collided in Toronto, leaving one person injured.

In a press release on Friday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a collision at around 10:06 a.m. in the Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West area.

According to police, a 52-year-old man was driving a green 2016 Mack Truck southbound on Spadina Avenue at Queen Street West and a 39-year-old cyclist was also travelling southbound on Spadina Avenue.

Police said they collided just south of the intersection.

According to police, the cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of the truck remained at the scene of the collision.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.