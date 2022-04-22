New ridesharing service for Kelowna, B.C. weeks away from launch

Send this page to someone via email

In just a matter of weeks, Canadian company Uride will launch in Kelowna, B.C.

The service currently operates in several cities across Ontario and will be launching in others throughout British Columbia, including Kamloops, Victoria, Nanaimo and Prince George.

“We’re working hard to bring safe and reliable transportation to all underserved markets in Canada. The people of Kelowna deserve to have reliable transportation options, and we’re excited to work with the community to prevent impaired driving and get people home safe,” Cody Ruberto, Uride’s CEO, said in a press release.

The service will be made available 24/7 and Ruberto said in the press release that the company is offering part-time drivers a $1,000 sign-on bonus and weekly guarantees of $1,500 for those who decide to join Uride’s All Star Program in the first month.

The savings for riders are pegged at 40 per cent less than current taxi fares.

As part of their launch plan, Uride will be offering a series of customer promotions that will be announced closer to their launch. The Uride app is currently available to download on the App store and Google Play store.

In December 2021, another popular ridesharing service was denied access to the Okanagan market.

The Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) finally issued a decision on the matter, 16 months after Uber submitted its application to expand service in B.C. on Aug. 31, 2020.

The B.C. taxi industry has lobbied against the arrival of Uber in B.C., and several taxi companies — Checkmate Cabs, Kami Cabs, Kelowna Cabs and Penticton Klassic Kabs — submitted letters opposing the expansion of the ridesharing company to the Okanagan.

