Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police investigate high-end vehicle theft on Mountsberg Road

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 3:51 pm
Hamilton police have yet to reveal suspect information after a high end vehicle was stolen from the Mountsberg Road area on April 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have yet to reveal suspect information after a high end vehicle was stolen from the Mountsberg Road area on April 21, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are seeking two suspects believed to have “targeted” a high-end vehicle north of the city on Thursday night.

Investigators say the 2021 Mercedes was taken after a light coloured sedan intentionally rear-ended the luxury auto around 9 p.m. in the Mountsberg Road and Centre Road area.

Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News the two victims in the Mercedes were pulling into a driveway when struck by the two suspects.

Read more: 33 arrests, $500K in stolen vehicles recovered through Hamilton police operation

“The two victims … had both their cell phones taken … the male his wallet and the female had her purse taken,” Bharaj said.

Trending Stories

He said neither of the victims were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Both mobile phones were recovered just a short distance from the incident while the Mercedes was found in Mississauaga near Matheson Boulevard East, just by Creek Bank Road.

Police have yet to obtain a description of the suspects.

Click to play video: 'Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton' Police investigating after attempted car theft in Brampton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagVehicle Theft tagcar theft tagvehicle stolen tagcentre road tagstolen Mercedes tagcst. indy bharaj tagmercedes stolen tagmilburough town line tagmountsberg road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers