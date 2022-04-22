Hamilton police investigate high-end vehicle theft on Mountsberg Road

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are seeking two suspects believed to have “targeted” a high-end vehicle north of the city on Thursday night.

Investigators say the 2021 Mercedes was taken after a light coloured sedan intentionally rear-ended the luxury auto around 9 p.m. in the Mountsberg Road and Centre Road area.

Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News the two victims in the Mercedes were pulling into a driveway when struck by the two suspects.

“The two victims … had both their cell phones taken … the male his wallet and the female had her purse taken,” Bharaj said.

He said neither of the victims were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Both mobile phones were recovered just a short distance from the incident while the Mercedes was found in Mississauaga near Matheson Boulevard East, just by Creek Bank Road.

Police have yet to obtain a description of the suspects.