Hamilton police investigate high-end vehicle theft on Mountsberg Road

Hamilton police are seeking two suspects believed to have “targeted” a high-end vehicle north of the city on Thursday night.
Investigators say the 2021 Mercedes was taken after a light coloured sedan intentionally rear-ended the luxury auto around 9 p.m. in the Mountsberg Road and Centre Road area.
Cst. Indy Bharaj told Global News the two victims in the Mercedes were pulling into a driveway when struck by the two suspects.
“The two victims … had both their cell phones taken … the male his wallet and the female had her purse taken,” Bharaj said.
He said neither of the victims were injured.
Both mobile phones were recovered just a short distance from the incident while the Mercedes was found in Mississauaga near Matheson Boulevard East, just by Creek Bank Road.
Police have yet to obtain a description of the suspects.
