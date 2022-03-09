Menu

Canada

33 arrests, $500K in stolen vehicles recovered through Hamilton police operation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 9, 2022 12:15 pm
Police say 33 people have been arrested since January 2022 as part of an operation responding to a rise in vehicle thefts in Hamilton. View image in full screen
Police say 33 people have been arrested since January 2022 as part of an operation responding to a rise in vehicle thefts in Hamilton. Hamilton Police Service

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says 33 arrests and 157 charges have been laid as a result of a vehicle theft operation across three southern Ontario regions.

Investigators say Project Hot Wheels, aided by divisions from Halton and Niagara Regional Police, was launched in January to stem a 46 per cent increase in stolen automobiles in the city last year.

A total of $508,000 in stolen vehicles were recovered amid the campaign.

Along with the arrests, officers recovered 32 vehicles, three firearms, ammunition, $9,400 in cash and $93,000 in illicit drugs, according to detectives.

Read more: Police identify 39-year-old man as Hamilton’s first homicide victim of 2022

Intelligence for the project included analytics on repeat offenders, information on known target vehicles and hot spot theft areas acquired through the three police services as well as data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), Équité Association and the city of Hamilton’s bylaw services.

“IBC estimates auto thefts cost Canadians close to $1 billion yearly, including $542 million for insurers to fix or replace stolen vehicles, $250 million in police, health care and court system costs and millions more for correctional services,” HPS said in a release on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on an auto theft can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2948 or Crime Stoppers.

