33 arrests, $500K in stolen vehicles recovered through Hamilton police operation

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Police Service (HPS) says 33 arrests and 157 charges have been laid as a result of a vehicle theft operation across three southern Ontario regions.

Investigators say Project Hot Wheels, aided by divisions from Halton and Niagara Regional Police, was launched in January to stem a 46 per cent increase in stolen automobiles in the city last year.

A total of $508,000 in stolen vehicles were recovered amid the campaign.

Along with the arrests, officers recovered 32 vehicles, three firearms, ammunition, $9,400 in cash and $93,000 in illicit drugs, according to detectives.

Intelligence for the project included analytics on repeat offenders, information on known target vehicles and hot spot theft areas acquired through the three police services as well as data from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), Équité Association and the city of Hamilton’s bylaw services.

Story continues below advertisement

“IBC estimates auto thefts cost Canadians close to $1 billion yearly, including $542 million for insurers to fix or replace stolen vehicles, $250 million in police, health care and court system costs and millions more for correctional services,” HPS said in a release on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on an auto theft can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2948 or Crime Stoppers.