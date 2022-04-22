Elgin Avenue suspicious death not a homicide, police now say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police now say there is no foul play suspected in the death of a man found in an Elgin Avenue home over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue, just north of the Exchange District, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police had previously called the death suspicious and said homicide detectives were investigating.

On Friday police said investigators have determined the man’s death is not a homicide.

