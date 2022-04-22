Menu

Crime

Elgin Avenue suspicious death not a homicide, police now say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 4:03 pm
Police say a man was found dead in a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue Sunday night. On Friday they said the death is not a homicide. View image in full screen
Police say a man was found dead in a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue Sunday night. On Friday they said the death is not a homicide. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg police now say there is no foul play suspected in the death of a man found in an Elgin Avenue home over the weekend.

Read more: Winnipeg police homicide unit investigates suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue, just north of the Exchange District, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home' Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home
Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

Police had previously called the death suspicious and said homicide detectives were investigating.

Read more: Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his family arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

On Friday police said investigators have determined the man’s death is not a homicide.

