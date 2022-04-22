Elgin Avenue suspicious death not a homicide, police now say

Winnipeg police now say there is no foul play suspected in the death of a man found in an Elgin Avenue home over the weekend.
Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue, just north of the Exchange District, around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home
Police had previously called the death suspicious and said homicide detectives were investigating.
On Friday police said investigators have determined the man’s death is not a homicide.
