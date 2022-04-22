Manitoba government ups green economy grant fund

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

In honour of Earth Day, the province is upping its Conservation and Climate Fund to bolster local green initiatives.

According to Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton, a pool of $1.5 million in grant money will be available to eligible projects.

“On Earth Day, our government is excited to announce this significant investment to fund important projects that will help build Manitoba’s green economy,” said Wharton. “This funding increase outlined in Budget 2022: Recover Together will support additional sustainable initiatives that help Manitoba reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat climate change and protect our environment.”

Successful applicants can expect up to $150,000.

Wharton said the money will be awarded to projects that prioritize reducing greenhouse gas, addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.

Story continues below advertisement

5:17 Easy ways to become more eco-friendly this Earth Day Easy ways to become more eco-friendly this Earth Day