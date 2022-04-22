Menu

Environment

Manitoba government ups green economy grant fund

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 1:33 pm
Plastic bottles in recycling bin. View image in full screen
Plastic bottles in recycling bin. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

In honour of Earth Day, the province is upping its Conservation and Climate Fund to bolster local green initiatives.

According to Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton, a pool of $1.5 million in grant money will be available to eligible projects.

Read more: Manitoba invests $50M to clean up orphaned, abandoned mines

“On Earth Day, our government is excited to announce this significant investment to fund important projects that will help build Manitoba’s green economy,” said Wharton. “This funding increase outlined in Budget 2022: Recover Together will support additional sustainable initiatives that help Manitoba reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat climate change and protect our environment.”

Successful applicants can expect up to $150,000.

Wharton said the money will be awarded to projects that prioritize reducing greenhouse gas, addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.

