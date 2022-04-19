Manitoba invests $50M to clean up orphaned, abandoned mines

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is promising to move quicker on cleaning up orphaned and abandoned mine sites.

The province has budgeted $50.7 million over the next five years to reduce environmental risks posed by the sites.

“This new investment to remediate orphaned and abandoned mine sites will help reduce health risks to Manitobans and protect the environment while contributing to environmental sustainability and help build our green economy,” Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton said.

Cleanups can include removing debris, installing shaft caps and covering tailings, the province said.

The province says orphaned and abandoned mines are sites that are no longer in operation where the owner cannot be found or is financially unable to carry out site rehabilitation and remediation.

The province’s orphaned and abandoned mines rehabilitation program has already completed remediation work at 39 sites, the government says.

— with files from The Canadian Press

