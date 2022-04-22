Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Middlesex OPP seek info after March fire near Wardsville, Ont. deemed arson

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 22, 2022 1:32 pm
Southwest Middlesex Fire crews attend the aftermath of a blaze on Trillium Drive that took place on the morning of March 27. View image in full screen
Southwest Middlesex Fire crews attend the aftermath of a blaze on Trillium Drive that took place on the morning of March 27. Southwest Middlesex Fire / Twitter

Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County are asking the public for help after a fire near Wardsville last month was determined to be arson.

Police say the fire broke out before 7 a.m. on March 27 at a home on Trillium Drive.

Police, along with Southwest Middlesex Fire, were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a house explosion.

The explosion was deemed suspicious in nature, leading to the involvement of the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Read more: Brant County man arrested after fatal collision that killed 12-year-old

The Fire Marshal’s office later deemed the fire to be an arson, prompting the OPP Crime Unit to become involved in the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update shared on Friday, police say investigators are looking to speak with anyone who observed suspicious activity around the time and location of the fire or who has information related to the incident.

Trending Stories

Those with relevant information are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate targeted vehicle arson in Surrey' RCMP investigate targeted vehicle arson in Surrey
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagFire tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagArson tagMiddlesex County tagSuspicious Fire tagHouse Explosion tagSouthwest Middlesex tagWardsville tagTrillium Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers