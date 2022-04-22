Middlesex OPP seek info after March fire near Wardsville, Ont. deemed arson

Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County are asking the public for help after a fire near Wardsville last month was determined to be arson.
Police say the fire broke out before 7 a.m. on March 27 at a home on Trillium Drive.
Police, along with Southwest Middlesex Fire, were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a house explosion.
The explosion was deemed suspicious in nature, leading to the involvement of the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
The Fire Marshal’s office later deemed the fire to be an arson, prompting the OPP Crime Unit to become involved in the investigation.
In an update shared on Friday, police say investigators are looking to speak with anyone who observed suspicious activity around the time and location of the fire or who has information related to the incident.
Those with relevant information are asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
