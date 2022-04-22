Brant County man arrested after fatal collision that killed 12-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Brant County is facing several charges, including one related to impaired driving, after one person died and four others were injured in a two-vehicle collision in February

The Ontario Provincial Police said the crash took place on the afternoon of Feb. 11 on Oakland Road in Brant County.

Four people were transported to hospital, with two eventually released with minor injuries.

Sierra Beverly, 12, was pronounced dead after being sent to hospital, police said. The fourth person remains in critical condition.

On Thursday, police announced that a 26-year-old Brant County was arrested on April 11 in connection with the crash.

He faces five charges, including one related to drunk driving and several other driving-related offences.

Police say the accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date.