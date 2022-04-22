Bike Share Toronto offering $1 rides to mark Earth Day

Send this page to someone via email

Bike Share Toronto is offering $1 rides Friday to mark Earth Day.

The $1 rides apply to single-trip passes, valid for 30 minutes.

In a press release issued earlier this week, officials said the goal of the campaign is to encourage residents to “think sustainably on Earth Day.”

Bike Share Toronto is managed by the city’s parking authority and has 6,850 bikes across 625 stations.

“Our Bike Share Toronto program has been providing residents with a green and clean way to get around Toronto for many years,” Mayor John Tory said in the release.

“This Earth Day we are encouraging more residents to come out and enjoy Bike Share with $1 rides.”

Officials said the promotion was possible due to a partnership with Longo’s.

