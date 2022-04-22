Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bike Share Toronto offering $1 rides to mark Earth Day

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 10:53 am
Shared bikes are seen at a docking station in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2020. View image in full screen
Shared bikes are seen at a docking station in Toronto on Sept. 2, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Bike Share Toronto is offering $1 rides Friday to mark Earth Day.

The $1 rides apply to single-trip passes, valid for 30 minutes.

In a press release issued earlier this week, officials said the goal of the campaign is to encourage residents to “think sustainably on Earth Day.”

Bike Share Toronto is managed by the city’s parking authority and has 6,850 bikes across 625 stations.

Read more: Ontario Liberals pledge to plant 800M trees over 8 years if elected

“Our Bike Share Toronto program has been providing residents with a green and clean way to get around Toronto for many years,” Mayor John Tory said in the release.

Trending Stories

“This Earth Day we are encouraging more residents to come out and enjoy Bike Share with $1 rides.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the promotion was possible due to a partnership with Longo’s.

Click to play video: 'Sustainable tech to mark Earth Day' Sustainable tech to mark Earth Day
Sustainable tech to mark Earth Day
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagEnvironment tagCity of Toronto tagEarth Day tagbike share tagbike-sharing tagBike Share Toronto tagEarth Day 2022 tagToronto bicycles tagToronto bikes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers