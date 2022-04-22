Ontario Liberals pledge to plant 800M trees over 8 years if elected

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Liberals say if elected in the upcoming provincial election, the party would plant 800 million new trees over eight years.

In a press release issued Friday, Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca said if elected to power, his government would “make Ontario place to grow again – starting by planting 100 million trees each year for eight years.”

“Under our plan, all Ontario families will have access to trees to plant at home,” he said in a statement.

The party said it would give “all municipalities and every family new trees, at no cost, to plant on their properties and in their communities.”

According to the release, the party estimates the plan would create 2,000 new jobs for recent graduates and summer students.

Del Duca said the province was “once a global leader in climate action,” adding that his party closed coal power plants.

“We have a proud history of removing pollution from our air – and we’ll do it again by planting 800 million new trees,” he said.

The news comes as opposition parties, and the governing Ontario Progressive Conservatives, have begun releasing some details of their vision for Ontario ahead of the provincial election.

On Thursday, for example, the Ontario NDP said if elected, the party would make prescription contraception free under OHIP.

Also on Thursday, the Ontario Green party released details of its plan to “address environmental racism,” which includes cleaning up mercury in Grassy Narrows, closing down the Line 5 Pipeline and increasing access to greenspace.

On Wednesday the Ford government said it is looking into raising compensation for workers injured on the job, but said the proposed change wouldn’t take effect until after the provincial election.

The Ontario budget is also set to be tabled on April 28, just days before the start of the election. Premier Doug Ford has declined to say if he intends to pass this year’s budget or just let it serve as his re-election platform.

– with files from The Canadian Press