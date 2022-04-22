COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, 243 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two more deaths and 118 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released on Friday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 243 — up from 230 reported on Wednesday, April 20 — with 118 new cases including 66 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 44 in Northumberland County and eight in Haliburton County. Among the 243 active cases are 131 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 100 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 110. Two new deaths were reported since the April 20 update — one in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County. There have been 34 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. There have been five deaths reported over the past 14 days. From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 115 reported so far in 2022 — six additional admissions since April 20 — with 52 in Kawartha Lakes (two more), 57 in Northumberland County (four more) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported nine patients as of noon Friday (up from eight reported on Wednesday). Of the nine patients, three identify COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday cautioned that due to higher than normal emergency department and inpatient volumes and staffing shortages, wait times may be longer than usual for all but the most acute illnesses and conditions.

“With those realities in mind, Ross Memorial is encouraging community members to assess all of their health care options before seeking care at the hospital,” the hospital stated.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported 11 hospitalized cases, with two in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 4,761 cases in 2022 and 8,536 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,385 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 506 cases.

Vaccination: The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Tuesday and can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.”

New outbreaks declared since Wednesday, April 20:

Canadian Centre for Addictions congregate living setting in Port Hope: Declared Thursday, April 21.

Active outbreaks:

Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit.

Declared April 20 on the medical inpatient unit. Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide.

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 18 reported 25 active cases among provincial inmates (most recent data). That's up from 17 cases reported on April 11.

in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 18 reported 25 active cases among provincial inmates (most recent data). That’s up from 17 cases reported on April 11. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 20, the Correctional Service of Canada reported three active cases among federal inmates, up from two reported on April 19 (most recent data).

in Warkworth. three active cases among federal inmates, up from two reported on April 19 (most recent data). Community Living Highlands group home in Haliburton: Declared April 14.

group home in Haliburton: Declared April 14. William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8.

Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 20, the home reported 26 cases — 21 among residents and five staff cases. "Those affected are presenting with mild cold-like symptoms and are otherwise doing well," said executive director Lisa Green reported. The total is up from six "suspect cases" and three confirmed cases between staff and residents reported on April 8.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. On April 20, the home reported 26 cases — 21 among residents and five staff cases. “Those affected are presenting with mild cold-like symptoms and are otherwise doing well,” said executive director Lisa Green reported. The total is up from six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents reported on April 8. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Outbreaks declared over:

