COVID-19: HKPR reports new outbreaks at Campbellford hospital, Lindsay jail, Warkworth prison

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a number of new outbreaks of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released on Wednesday.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated since April 13. However, over the long weekend, the province reported 255 new cases as of Monday. An additional 11 new cases were reported by the province as of Wednesday morning for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 230 with 113 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 105 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County. The province on Wednesday morning reported 464 active cases — those who have tested positive but are not lab-confirmed. Since April 13, the health unit reported 277 new lab-confirmed cases: 136 in Kawarthas, 120 in Northumberland County and 21 in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 108. Two deaths on April 14 were reported Monday by the province. Only one has to date been lab-confirmed — an individual from Brighton (Northumberland County). There have been 31 lab-confirmed deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 18 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 109 reported so far in 2022 — three additional admissions since the April 13 update of 106 — with 50 in Kawartha Lakes (two more), 53 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported eight patients as of noon Wednesday (up from seven reported on Tuesday). Of the eight patients, six identify COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission.

Over the past 14 days, the health unit has reported nine hospitalized cases, with two in an intensive care unit. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 4,638 cases in 2022 and 8,402 total cases since the pandemic was declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,315 cases. In Northumberland County in 2022, Cobourg leads municipalities with 485 cases.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.”

New outbreaks reported since Monday’s update (unless noted, data unavailable):

Campbellford Memorial Hospital: Declared Wednesday on the medical unit

Declared Wednesday on the medical unit Rosewood Estates Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared April 17, the outbreak is facility-wide. Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 18 reported 25 active cases among provincial inmates (most recent data). That’s up from 17 cases reported on April 11.

in Lindsay: New outbreaks reported Wednesday in units 6C, 9A and 9B. They join outbreaks declared April 11 in units 6D and 3B. The province on April 18 reported 25 active cases among provincial inmates (most recent data). That’s up from 17 cases reported on April 11. Warkworth Institution in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 19, the Correctional Service of Canada reported two active cases among federal inmates, down from three on April 18.

in Warkworth. Declared April 14. As of April 19, the Correctional Service of Canada reported two active cases among federal inmates, down from three on April 18. Community Living Highlands group home in Haliburton: Declared April 14.

Other active outbreaks:

William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Declared April 15.

in Lindsay: Declared April 15. Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared April 14. Golden Pond Retirement Residence long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13.

long-term care home in Codrington: Declared late April 13. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13.

in Bobcaygeon: Declared late April 13. Burnbrae Gardens long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

long-term care in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Applefest Lodge retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8.

retirement home in Brighton: Declared April 8. Caressant Care Mary long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. Executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents.

long-term care in Lindsay — A-wing only: Declared April 8. Executive director Lisa Green reported six “suspect cases” and three confirmed cases between staff and residents. Hillside Haven Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford: Declared April 8. The home reports one resident case as of April 12.

in Campbellford: Declared April 8. The home reports one resident case as of April 12. Victoria Retirement Living in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Cobourg: Declared Tuesday, April 5. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Lakeland Village Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared April 3. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide.

in Lindsay: Declared April 3. The health unit says the outbreak is facility-wide. Legion Village senior living housing in Cobourg: Declared April 1. The health unit says the outbreak is on Unit 3 only.

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination rate data was released Tuesday and includes:

Eligible residents (age five and older): 85.4 per cent with one dose, 82.7 per cent with two doses.

85.4 per cent with one dose, 82.7 per cent with two doses. Adults (age 18 and older): 88.5 per cent with one dose, 87 per cent with two doses, 61.2 per cent with three doses.

88.5 per cent with one dose, 87 per cent with two doses, 61.2 per cent with three doses. Doses administered: 158,255 first doses, 152,943 second doses and 100,167 third doses

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.