Health

Nova Scotia government releases plan to address challenges in ailing health system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2022 9:27 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia government to unveil health plan' Nova Scotia government to unveil health plan
The Nova Scotia government is set to unveil its promised health plan three weeks after its own target date. Premier Tim Houston says it’s a roadmap to fulfill the Tory election promise to fix health care, but opposition parties are skeptical. Callum Smith reports.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government has released its plan for the province’s health care system that outlines six broad areas for improvement.

However, there are no timelines or targets included in a plan, which is expected to run until 2026.

Read more: ‘Very scary’: Halifax mom speaks out as 8-month-old baby recovers from COVID-19

Health officials say there are plans to establish benchmarks for such things as doctor recruitment and patient wait lists for primary care and surgeries by early summer.

Trending Stories

The broad themes outlined for the system include making the province a “magnet” for health professionals by streamlining the recruitment process.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. ‘may have’ hit peak of wave, as province averages 1K daily new cases

Story continues below advertisement

There are also pledges to increase access to care by expanding virtual care to include consultations with specialists and to introduce virtual care as an option in emergency departments.

The remaining areas include steps to expand the role and care abilities of health professionals, to build accountability at every level of the system, to make a system that is “responsive and resilient,” and to support programs that promote health and well being.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
