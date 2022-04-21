Man in his 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Boviard Drive East and Kennedy Road North.

Peel Paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

UPDATE:

– Driver remained on scene

– Pedestrian is an adult male

– Kennedy Rd closed between Wexford Rd & Rutherford Rd

– Bovaird Dr closed between Richvale Dr and Conestoga Dr — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 21, 2022

In an update just before 7:30 p.m., police confirmed the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Officers said Kennedy Road is now closed between Wexford and Rutherford roads, and Boviard Drive is closed between Richvale and Conestoga drives.

Members of the public are being urged to use alternate routes.

More to come…