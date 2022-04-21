Menu

Traffic

Man in his 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 7:38 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Boviard Drive East and Kennedy Road North.

Read more: 4 men arrested in connection with Toronto hit-and-run that left 29-year-old woman dead

Peel Paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

In an update just before 7:30 p.m., police confirmed the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Officers said Kennedy Road is now closed between Wexford and Rutherford roads, and Boviard Drive is closed between Richvale and Conestoga drives.

Members of the public are being urged to use alternate routes.

More to come…

