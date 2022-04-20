Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that left 29-year-old woman dead

By Catherine McDonald & Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland' Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 30, of Scotland
WATCH: Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 29, of Scotland

Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Toronto that left a 29-year-old woman from Scotland dead, Global News has learned.

On April 14, officers with the Toronto police were called to the Spadina Avenue and King Street West area for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Family identify woman killed in Toronto hit-and-run as Erin Yoxall, 29, of Scotland

Officers said the collision occurred at around 3:16 a.m.

Police said the woman was “within the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue,” when she was struck by a vehicle driving “at a high rate of speed.”

She was taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Officers confirmed she was pronounced dead in hospital on Saturday.

The woman’s family have identified her as Erin Yoxall from Scotland who had been living in Canada for eight years.

According to police, the driver of the car — a white Mercedes AMG GT convertible with a red interior — fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located on Monday by officers.

Global News has learned that 42-year-old Ertug Direkolglu has been arrested after he surrendered to police.

Court records show the accused has been charged with obstruction and resisting a peace officer, public mischief, dangerous operation causing death and failing to stop after an accident knowing death or serious bodily harm resulting in death caused.

The accused was also charged in 2014 in connection with an investigation wherein York Regional police seized more than $500,000 worth of cocaine in what was called ‘Project Tugboat.’

Erin’s parents — Roseanne and Anthony Yoxall  – said when they received the call in Edinburgh that their daughter had been struck by a vehicle in Toronto, it was “torture.”

However, Roseanne said she was thankful for how the hospital rallied around her daughter until they arrived from Scotland.

Trending Stories
Anthony Yoxall holds his daughter Erin Yoxall’s hand in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto. View image in full screen
Anthony Yoxall holds his daughter Erin Yoxall’s hand in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Toronto. Family / Provided

Anthony shared a photo he took in the hospital, on the morning he said goodbye to his daughter.

He said the photo has helped to bring him some closure.

Anthony said when people see the photo he hopes people know that there is accountability for their actions.

“Some selfish, unrighteous person did something without even any concept of (the) effects on people.”

He said he and his wife are “devastated.”

“Now we have to look at our future and change our lifestyle and everything that we need to do,” he said.

Read more: Police release photo of suspect vehicle after fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Anthony said their beloved daughter gave them both “heartache,” and “enjoyment.”

He said Erin would return to Edinburgh every Christmas.

“When she’s with us it’s a great joy,” he said. “And that’s the part we’re going to miss so much because we only got to see her once a year.”

He said Erin “made her home in Toronto.”

“She embraced the city,” he said.

Anthony said she was working for the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence.

“She took a master’s (degree) at University of Toronto, and she had great things going for her,” he said. “That has been taken from her, taken from us, and taken from all the people that support her. She was in such a great position, and that’s just been ripped from our hearts and our life.”

According to the Yoxalls, Erin had attended a party with a friend on the night she was hit. She was walking home early Thursday morning when the collision occurred.

Her parents said before the accident, Erin had decided on her own to become an organ donor. Her donation is expected to help around 20 people.

“Erin was an incredible individual,” Roseanne said. “Very bright and very forward-thinking. She would have been furious with me if we had ended her life and she would have considered all those options as absolute wasteful.”

The Yoxalls said they will remain in Canada for their daughter’s funeral and to help clear out Erin’s apartment.

