Crime

Police search for man who exposed himself to students, staff at Langara College

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 6:52 pm
The library at Langara College in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. View image in full screen
The library at Langara College is seen in Vancouver, B.C. Douglas Williams/The Canadian Press

Vancouver police are searching for a man they believe exposed himself to students and staff at Langara College not once, but three times.

The first exposure took place on March 20, when a man showed his genitals to a student in the college library. Officers were only recently informed, police said in a Thursday news release.

The second time, a man reportedly exposed himself to a staff member on March 27, and left before police were called.

On Tuesday, a man exposed his genitals to a student in the library again, fleeing before officers arrived.

Police said preliminary evidence suggests it could be the same person in all three events.

“Incidents like these are unsettling in the community, and we take them seriously,” said Const. Tania Visintin in the release.

“We are in the early stages of these investigations and are advising the public in order to bring awareness to Langara students and the surrounding community.”

Police said they are also looking into whether these incidents are linked to other unsolved cases in the city. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department’s investigator line at 604-717-0604.

