Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Sunwing delays caused by data security breach continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2022 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Sunwing points to ‘server issue’ amid passenger delays' Sunwing points to ‘server issue’ amid passenger delays
WATCH ABOVE: (April 20) Thousands of Sunwing passengers were left stranded this week after what the company describes as a server issue involving a third-party systems provider. Shallima Maharaj has more.

TORONTO — Sunwing Airlines Inc. says the network-wide system outage that has grounded travellers and delayed flights to and from sun destinations is still not resolved.

The Toronto-based carrier continues to advise customers travelling over the next few days to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Sunwing has apologized for the ongoing delays, which it says are the result of a data security breach affecting its third-party provider of passenger handling systems.

Read more: Sunwing is still manually processing flights as technical issue and delays persist

Sunwing employees have been forced to manually check in passengers while the technology platform is not working.

Trending Stories

Sunwing has subcontracted aircraft from other Canadian airlines, including WestJet, Air Transat, and Nolinor Aviation, to help relieve the backlog at some airports.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunwing customers continue to report flight delays and long wait times at airports in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Click to play video: 'Sunwing fiasco a cautionary tale for travellers' Sunwing fiasco a cautionary tale for travellers
Sunwing fiasco a cautionary tale for travellers
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Travel tagCanada tagSunwing tagSunwing Airlines tagAirline delays tagSunwing delays tagSunwing Airlines Delays tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers