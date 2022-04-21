Ajax contractor with Trusted Remodeling charged with fraud over incomplete home renos

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say an Ajax man is facing several fraud-related charges after residents were allegedly defrauded on home improvement projects.

Police said an investigation began in June 2021 into a company called Trusted Remodeling.

Three complainants have come forward alleging they signed with the company and paid the agreed down payment amount, police said.

In all three cases, the work was either partially done or not done at all, police said.

The suspect defrauded more than $28,000, investigators said.

Janarthanan Sathianathan, a 31-year-old Ajax resident, was charged with nine fraud-related offences, which include fraud over $5,000 and fraud under $5,000.

“DRPS remind the public to ensure that you take proper steps to identify who you are dealing with and to take your time to thoroughly check contractors before giving them any money,” police said in a statement.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and urge them to come forward.