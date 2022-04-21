Menu

Fire

Demolition of Gastown heritage building delayed, people still inside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Demolition of Gastown heritage building delayed Thursday' Demolition of Gastown heritage building delayed Thursday
The demolition of a Gastown heritage building severely damaged by fire last week has been delayed Thursday morning as police say people are still believed to be inside. Andrea MacPherson has the latest from the scene.

Work is set to begin Thursday morning to demolish the Winters Hotel, which was severely damaged in a fire last week.

However, two people are still believed to be inside the Gastown heritage building, despite the fact it could collapse at any moment.

Vancouver police confirmed to Global News officers were on the scene and attempting to move through the building.

One man has been arrested after being seen climbing up the fire escape of the hotel and entering the building during the early hours.

Police said there has been an issue with former residents trying to access their items after having to flee from the flames.

Click to play video: 'Residents and businesses react as demolition begins on Gastown heritage building' Residents and businesses react as demolition begins on Gastown heritage building
Residents and businesses react as demolition begins on Gastown heritage building

Former resident Brandy Mingo told Global News Thursday morning the man who was arrested was trying to rescue her pet turtle and collect her husband’s ashes for her.

Trending Stories

“I have a turtle that’s 25 years old,” she said. “I’ve had him for 25 years. He’s in a tank in there, he’s been in there since the fire. He’s fine, he’s alive and my friends have been trying to get him out for me. As well as my husband’s ashes.”

Read more: ‘I have nothing left’: Residents displaced after fire rips through Gastown heritage building

Mingo said two of her friends have been in the building since Wednesday night and if it was really structurally unsafe, they would not have been able to obtain access in the first place.

It is not known when demolition will start now. Power outages in the area are expected while the work is being done.

Click to play video: 'Gastown business owners fighting to retrieve essential items after building fire' Gastown business owners fighting to retrieve essential items after building fire
Gastown business owners fighting to retrieve essential items after building fire

Seventy-one people lost their homes when the fire tore through the Winters Hotel at Water and Abbott streets last Monday, many losing everything they owned.

Several businesses, along with a women’s shelter and a single-room-occupancy (SRO) hotel had been operating in the building.

Read more: New housing for Gastown fire victims possible on Monday

The official cause of the fire has yet to be released, but fire crews said Tuesday it appeared to have started on the building’s second residential floor and moved up from there.

The aftermath of the fire has also caused havoc for Gastown businesses, with several still inaccessible due to safety concerns.

The city says Water Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Carrall and Abbott streets for at least five weeks.

– with files from Global News’ Simon Little

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
