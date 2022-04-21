Montreal man who lost son in ferris wheel tragedy dies in Haiti plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man is among the five victims of a plane crash in Haiti.

Paule Robitaille, a member of the Quebec Liberal Party, says she learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin on Wednesday.

Her message was published after the announcement of the crash of a small plane in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

J’apprends ce soir la mort de Gamaniel Valcin dans un accident d’avion en Haïti.

Il était le père de Riley, décédé le 25-12-21 à la Grande Roue de #Mtl

La semaine dernière, je remettais une médaille de #Assnat à titre posthume à la famille.

Joey, mme Valcin, courage. pic.twitter.com/Isk8ck8TwE — Paule Robitaille (@PauleRobitaille) April 21, 2022

“Tonight I learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin in a plane crash in Haiti. He was the father of Riley, who died on 25-12-21 at the Big Wheel,”

Robitaille posted on Twitter late Wednesday evening.

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles.

According to a family member of Valcin, the family will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. at École Secondaire Henri-Bourassa in Montreal North.

Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region, said a total of five people were aboard the plane.

Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office identified the plane as a Cessna 207 but no further details were immediately available.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.

— With files from Elizabeth Zogalis

1 3 View image in gallery mode Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph). 2 3 View image in gallery mode Police guard the crash site of a small plane in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Authorities report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour, and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph). 3 3 View image in gallery mode Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph).

