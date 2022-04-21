Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal man who lost son in ferris wheel tragedy dies in Haiti plane crash

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 21, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Tragedy strikes Montreal family for a second time' Tragedy strikes Montreal family for a second time
A Montreal family is in mourning once again after a fatal plane crash in Haiti claims the life of a man who lost his son less than 6 months ago. Global’s Phil Carpenter brings us the story.

A Montreal man is among the five victims of a plane crash in Haiti.

Paule Robitaille, a member of the Quebec Liberal Party, says she learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin on Wednesday.

Her message was published after the announcement of the crash of a small plane in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tonight I learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin in a plane crash in Haiti. He was the father of Riley, who died on 25-12-21 at the Big Wheel,”

Robitaille posted on Twitter late Wednesday evening.

Read more: National assembly posthumously honours Montreal man killed in ferris wheel accident

The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles.

Trending Stories

According to a family member of Valcin, the family will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. at École Secondaire Henri-Bourassa in Montreal North.

Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region, said a total of five people were aboard the plane.

Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office identified the plane as a Cessna 207 but no further details were immediately available.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.

— With files from Elizabeth Zogalis

13
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph). View image in gallery mode
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph).
23
Police guard the crash site of a small plane in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Authorities report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour, and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph). View image in gallery mode
Police guard the crash site of a small plane in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Authorities report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour, and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph).
33
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph). View image in gallery mode
Onlookers mill around the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the community of Carrefour, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Police report that the plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in Carrefour and that at least 5 people died in the accident. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph).

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 The Associated Press
Crash tagMontreal tagPlane Crash tagHaiti tagFerris wheel tagRiley Valcin tagGrande Roue tagFerris wheel crash Montreal tagGamaniel Valcin tagHaiti plane crash Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers