Montreal man who lost son in ferris wheel tragedy dies in Haiti plane crash

A Montreal man is among the five victims of a plane crash in Haiti.
Paule Robitaille, a member of the Quebec Liberal Party, says she learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin on Wednesday.
Her message was published after the announcement of the crash of a small plane in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.
“Tonight I learned of the death of Gamaniel Valcin in a plane crash in Haiti. He was the father of Riley, who died on 25-12-21 at the Big Wheel,”
Robitaille posted on Twitter late Wednesday evening.
The plane was headed to the southern coastal city of Jacmel when it tried to land in the community of Carrefour and hit a truck transporting soda bottles.
According to a family member of Valcin, the family will hold a press conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. at École Secondaire Henri-Bourassa in Montreal North.
Pierre Belamy Samedi, a police commissioner for that region, said a total of five people were aboard the plane.
Haiti’s National Civil Aviation Office identified the plane as a Cessna 207 but no further details were immediately available.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry tweeted that he was saddened by the crash and offered his sympathies to the relatives of those who died.
— With files from Elizabeth Zogalis
