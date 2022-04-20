Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 8:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town' Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town
Oliver RCMP react to renewed calls for cameras around town

A renewed call for CCTV cameras has been made in the town of Oliver, B.C.

During the Community Safety and Crime Prevention Meeting on Monday, residents suggested the town place cameras around the community to prevent crime.

“It was brought up recently by an individual from town with regards to video surveillance throughout Oliver,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

“This is something that that gentleman is proposing to mayor and council.”

Read more: Cannabis dispensary fire in Oliver called suspicious, police investigating

This follows a recent string of arson attacks. In February, a suspicious fire tore through a dispensary in town.

In March, another suspicious fire broke out at Global Grocers, and then days later a torched vehicle was found near Black Sage Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were three arson events in the last three months in Oliver. The matters are under investigation but so far, the subjects of interest in each of those are different people, and they are not connected,” said Wrigglesworth.

Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected' Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected
Suspicious fire at Oliver grocery store, arson suspected – Mar 14, 2022

This is not the first time Oliver residents have called for cameras. Michael Guthrie, who is one of the residents calling for cameras, received nearly 500 signatures back in 2018 asking for them in town because he believes “crime is out of control.”

Trending Stories

RCMP said they welcome the idea of cameras around town but most likely wouldn’t use camera footage to monitor traffic and accidents but would ask for it during any major investigation.

“When there are serious events, the police are going to ask for video footage and there is some great video footage that has helped solve crime,” said Wrigglesworth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cameras assist the police in putting together evidence to help solve crime — cameras can be a deterrence.”

Global News reached out to Guthrie for comment but he was unavailable for an interview.

Click to play video: 'String of suspicious fires under investigation in Lumby' String of suspicious fires under investigation in Lumby
String of suspicious fires under investigation in Lumby – Jul 15, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
south okanagan tagArson tagSuspicious Fire tagCameras tagOliver RCMP tagOliver BC tagCCTV Cameras tagoliver crime tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers