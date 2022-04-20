‘Overwhelmingly joyful’ effort provides grad outfits for struggling Calgary families

Send this page to someone via email

Some struggling Calgary families are getting a bit of support for a very special occasion this spring.

It’s all about making sure teens can celebrate a major milestone in fine style.

Marlborough Mall is teaming up with the Trellis Society family services agency to present “Gradtown.”

It’s an event at the mall at which high school students can select a donated gown or suit for their graduation celebrations.

There’s no price on any of the items, but students are asked to make a $10 donation for each item, with the money going to support Trellis Society programs.

“It is so overwhelmingly joyful to be hosting an event like this,” Marlborough Mall’s Tameeza Mitha said. “It’s so exciting for (the grads) to be actually able to celebrate a milestone.”

Mitha says some of the 300 donated dresses have never been worn, still with price tags of $300 attached to them.

“A lot of families can’t afford that, so this is our way of giving back,” Trellis Society’s Jenny Ward said, “making sure that everybody can afford an outfit to wear — that they want to wear — to their grad.”

It’s the first time since 2019 that the mall has been able to host an event like “Gradtown,” with many families still struggling with the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are so many people who haven’t had an income or have lost their income,” Mitha said. “For us to be able to take off some of that stress and burden financially, it’s just extremely rewarding all around.”

High school grads with student ID are invited to attend the event at Marlborough Mall from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The mall is accepting donations of dresses and suits at its customer service kiosk until Wednesday, April 27.

“If you’ve got it in your closet, you’re not going to wear it anymore, you’ve grown out of it, it’s too fancy to wear anywhere else, bring it down to Marlborough Mall,” Ward said. “We’ll put it out. Someone else can enjoy it.”

