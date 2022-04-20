Man who allegedly groped teenage girl on bus wanted by Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly groped a sleeping teenage girl on a transit bus last fall in southwest Edmonton.

Police said the sexual assault happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 on an Edmonton Transit Service bus that goes in a loop between the Century Park Transit Centre and the Leger Transit Centre, with stops along the way in the Terwillegar and Windermere areas.

It was reported to police that a 17-year-old girl boarded the #717 Leger bus at Century Park just after 3 p.m. and promptly fell asleep.

Police said a short time later, she reportedly awoke to a man sitting next to her, talking to her and groping her body.

A fellow passenger noticed the interaction and intervened, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Surveillance video image of a man suspected of groping a teenage girl on a bus in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

A few stops later, the man reportedly got off the bus in the area of Allan Drive and Windermere Blvd., just north of Rabbit Hill Road.

Police said the man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old with an average build.

He was reportedly wearing a black winter hat with ear flaps, a black face mask and a light-coloured winter jacket with grey on the shoulders.

Surveillance video image of a man suspected of groping a teenage girl on a bus in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Supplied by the Edmonton Police Service

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the man or have information about the assault to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.