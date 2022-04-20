SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

UBC to keep indoor mask mandate until June 30

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Data gaps worry independent COVID-19 modellers' Data gaps worry independent COVID-19 modellers
WATCH: More provinces are scaling back their data collection and reporting of COVID-19 cases. UBC Mathematical Biologist Sarah Otto warns that lack of information could make it more challenging to track the 6th wave of the pandemic, and mitigate the risks.

The University of British Columbia says it will continue to require students and staff to wear masks in indoor public places on its campuses until June 30.

The university made the announcement Wednesday, saying masks remain a “simple, but important” measure to protect against COVID-19.

British Columbia rescinded its public health order mandating masks in indoor spaces in March, and numerous companies have lifted their own mask policies in recent weeks.

Read more: Canada to keep mask mandate for planes, trains after U.S. rule dropped: officials

In an update to the campus community, UBC set the decision to maintain its mask policy in the context of rising case numbers and an anticipated sixth wave driven by the more transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '6th wave and long weekend gatherings' 6th wave and long weekend gatherings
6th wave and long weekend gatherings – Apr 13, 2022

“We appreciate that for many of us it has been a long period of adjusting and adhering to the health and safety protocols required to limit the spread of COVID-19, and while the pandemic is evolving, it is still very much with us,” UBC president Santa Ono and deputy vice-chancellor and principal for UBC Okanagan Lesley Cormack said in the bulletin.

Trending Stories

“By continuing to follow measures such as wearing masks indoors in public spaces and staying home when sick, we can help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Read more: Two weeks after dropping mask mandate, B.C. faces calls to mask back up

UBC is also moving from COVID-19 safety plans to a communicable disease prevention framework under the guidance of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and WorksafeBC.

Story continues below advertisement

That transition will see them move from seven institutional plans to a single plan that covers all activities on campus as of May 1.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagUBC tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagmask mandate tagmask tagUniversity Of British Columbia tagcovid mask tagubc mask mandate tagubc mask tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers