UBC to keep indoor mask mandate until June 30

The University of British Columbia says it will continue to require students and staff to wear masks in indoor public places on its campuses until June 30.

The university made the announcement Wednesday, saying masks remain a “simple, but important” measure to protect against COVID-19.

British Columbia rescinded its public health order mandating masks in indoor spaces in March, and numerous companies have lifted their own mask policies in recent weeks.

In an update to the campus community, UBC set the decision to maintain its mask policy in the context of rising case numbers and an anticipated sixth wave driven by the more transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant.

“We appreciate that for many of us it has been a long period of adjusting and adhering to the health and safety protocols required to limit the spread of COVID-19, and while the pandemic is evolving, it is still very much with us,” UBC president Santa Ono and deputy vice-chancellor and principal for UBC Okanagan Lesley Cormack said in the bulletin.

“By continuing to follow measures such as wearing masks indoors in public spaces and staying home when sick, we can help keep ourselves and others safe.”

UBC is also moving from COVID-19 safety plans to a communicable disease prevention framework under the guidance of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and WorksafeBC.

That transition will see them move from seven institutional plans to a single plan that covers all activities on campus as of May 1.