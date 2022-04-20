Millbrook man wins $100,000 on Encore ticket draw: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Millbrook, Ont., retiree’s years of playing the lottery finally paid off with a win.

According to OLG, Jeffrey Williams matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 12, 2022, Lotto 6-49 draw to win $100,000.

Williams, a retired automotive industry worker, says he has been playing the lottery since 1993.

“This is my first big win,” he shared while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to claim his winnings.

Williams said his wife checked his ticket using the OLG app. His winning ticket was purchased at Morello’s Your Independent Grocer on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough.

“She brought her phone over to show me the screen and I had no idea what I was looking at,” he said. “I quickly went to the store. The clerk was so excited, and I was in shock. It didn’t feel real.”

Williams says he plans to use the money to share with his children, complete some home renovations and treat himself.