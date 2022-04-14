Menu

Consumer

Lindsay man claims $100,000 prize on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 12:54 pm
Michael Tran of Lindsay, Ont., won the top $100,000 prize in the Instant Crossword Tripler ticket. View image in full screen
Michael Tran of Lindsay, Ont., won the top $100,000 prize in the Instant Crossword Tripler ticket. OLG

A Lindsay, Ont., man has already made plans for his $100,000 top prize on a lottery ticket.

OLG says Michael Tran, 39, earned the top prize on the Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket game. He recently claimed his prize at the OLG prize centre in Toronto, noting he only plays Instant Crossword and Bingo lottery tickets.

Read more: Lindsay couple in shock over $21.5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot win

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app and I was in shock,” he said. “I’m still in shock and I feel so blessed. It doesn’t feel real.”

The 39-year-old father of one says with the winnings, he plans to purchase a new truck, pay some bills and invest in his son’s education.

Story continues below advertisement

His winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lindsay Street in Lindsay.

OLG says Instant Crossword Tripler is $5 a play with the odds of winning any prize being one in 3.61.

