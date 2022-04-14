Lindsay man claims $100,000 prize on lottery scratch ticket: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man has already made plans for his $100,000 top prize on a lottery ticket.

OLG says Michael Tran, 39, earned the top prize on the Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket game. He recently claimed his prize at the OLG prize centre in Toronto, noting he only plays Instant Crossword and Bingo lottery tickets.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app and I was in shock,” he said. “I’m still in shock and I feel so blessed. It doesn’t feel real.”

The 39-year-old father of one says with the winnings, he plans to purchase a new truck, pay some bills and invest in his son’s education.

His winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Lindsay Street in Lindsay.

OLG says Instant Crossword Tripler is $5 a play with the odds of winning any prize being one in 3.61.