Consumer

Lindsay couple in shock over $21.5M Lotto 6/49 jackpot win

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 10:39 am
Gary and Karry Stata of Lindsay claimed $21M in the Feb. 26 Lotto 649 draw. View image in full screen
Gary and Karry Stata of Lindsay claimed $21M in the Feb. 26 Lotto 649 draw. OLG

A Lindsay, Ont., couple say they learned of their $21-million lottery win after watching the news.

According to the OLG, Gary and Karry Stata of Lindsay claimed the top prize of $21,593,703.80 in the Feb. 26, Lotto 6/49 draw.

The married couple of 45 years say they have been playing the lottery for decades.

Read more: ‘Immediate retirement’ among plans for Toronto man who won $30M Lotto Max jackpot

“We only play Lotto 6/49. This is our first big win,” said Gary while at the OLG prize centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

Gary says an advertisement for the jackpot prompted him to purchase the ticket at Tom’s Variety on Kent Street in Lindsay.

“I was watching the news and saw that someone in our community had a winning ticket,” he said.

“I was at home when I compared our numbers to the winning numbers on OLG.ca and noticed they matched. I can’t even tell you how many times we looked at this ticket and thought something must be wrong.”

Karry said the couple called their daughter right away to share the news.

“She could tell by my voice something was up,” Karry said. “She was just as shocked as we were.”

The couple says they are both overwhelmed with the win.

“It’s still hard to imagine this is where we are,” Gary said.

“We’re just regular Kraft Dinner and fried bologna people,” Karry quipped.

