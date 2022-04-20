Central Okanagan MP and MLA to share office in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Two Central Okanagan politicians will be sharing an office, they announced on Wednesday.

Dan Albas, a federal politician, and Renee Merrifield, a provincial politician, said the shared office in Kelowna will be a boon for local constituents seeking to speak to both representatives.

Albas, a member of the Conservative Party, represents the federal riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. Merrifield, a member of the BC Liberals, represents the provincial riding of Kelowna Mission.

The office is located at No. 102, 2121 Ethel Street.

The two noted this is the province’s second shared office, with the first being in nearby Summerland and involving Albas and MLA Dan Ashton (BC Liberals, Penticton).

“Many times constituents can have issues that are either provincial or federal in nature,” said Merrifield. “This shared office allows that constituent the ease of being able to obtain the assistance they need in one place.”

“There may be three levels of government in Canada, but there is only one taxpayer and that is an important fact for elected officials to always be mindful of,” Albas added.

The two say Merrifield’s office will be open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while Albas will have staff at the Kelowna office every second Friday. Albas said he’ll also be able to meet constituents by appointment.

To contact Merrifield’s office, call 250-712-3620. To contact Albas’ office, call 1-800-665-8711.