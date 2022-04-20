Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Police in Niagara Region say alleged social media threat directed at schools ‘unsubstantiated’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 6:32 pm
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating a post circulating on social media platforms suggesting violence from a youth attending schools on April 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say they are investigating a post circulating on social media platforms suggesting violence from a youth attending schools on April 20, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Niagara Region are diffusing reports of alleged violent threats in social media posts involving a teenager and a number of local schools.

Detectives say they became aware of content on Tik Tok and Snapchat Wednesday suggesting a youth might injure others with a weapon.

Read more: 10 people charged, $200K in drugs seized in southern Ontario operation: Brantford police

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the validity of this post,” investigators from Niagara Regional Police’s (NRPS) Cyber Crime Unit said in a release.

“There is no known threat to the public, including teachers and students within our educational institutions.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

NRPS did not elaborate on whether officers were deployed to any schools in the region but did confirm none were directed to lockdown as a result of a post.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1023300 or with Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Region tagNiagara news tagSnapchat tagNRPS tagTik Tok tagNiagara Regional Police Service tagsocial media threat tagniagara threat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers