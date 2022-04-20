Police in Niagara Region say alleged social media threat directed at schools ‘unsubstantiated’

Police in Niagara Region are diffusing reports of alleged violent threats in social media posts involving a teenager and a number of local schools.
Detectives say they became aware of content on Tik Tok and Snapchat Wednesday suggesting a youth might injure others with a weapon.
“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the validity of this post,” investigators from Niagara Regional Police’s (NRPS) Cyber Crime Unit said in a release.
“There is no known threat to the public, including teachers and students within our educational institutions.”
NRPS did not elaborate on whether officers were deployed to any schools in the region but did confirm none were directed to lockdown as a result of a post.
Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1023300 or with Crime Stoppers of Niagara.
Comments