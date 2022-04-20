Police in Niagara Region say alleged social media threat directed at schools ‘unsubstantiated’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Region are diffusing reports of alleged violent threats in social media posts involving a teenager and a number of local schools.

Detectives say they became aware of content on Tik Tok and Snapchat Wednesday suggesting a youth might injure others with a weapon.

“At this time there is no evidence to suggest the validity of this post,” investigators from Niagara Regional Police’s (NRPS) Cyber Crime Unit said in a release.

“There is no known threat to the public, including teachers and students within our educational institutions.”

We are aware of reports circulating on social media in regard to schools. At this time detectives are investigating, however the reports appear to be unsubstantiated. There is no known threat to the public or student safety. — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) April 20, 2022

NRPS did not elaborate on whether officers were deployed to any schools in the region but did confirm none were directed to lockdown as a result of a post.

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1023300 or with Crime Stoppers of Niagara.