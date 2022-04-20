SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta health minister and top doctor to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Increased transmission of COVID-19 leads to long wait times in Edmonton emergency departments' Increased transmission of COVID-19 leads to long wait times in Edmonton emergency departments
WATCH (April 14): Increased transmission of COVID-19 in the community is causing issues for Edmonton hospitals, particularly in emergency departments. The situation was serious enough at the University of Alberta Hospital that Alberta Health Services issued a warning to doctors.

Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update to Albertans on Wednesday afternoon.

Copping and the chief medical officer of health will speak at 3:30 p.m. Their comments will be streamed live in this article post.

During the last weekly update, Hinshaw would not directly say if Alberta was in a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Canada is in 6th wave of COVID-19, Dr. Theresa Tam says

“What is the magnitude of this rise (in transmissions)? How long will it last? Those are the questions we don’t know the answers to yet,” Hinshaw said on April 13.

She recommended Albertans mask up in public and take extra steps to protect themselves and others as COVID-19 transmissions rise.

Story continues below advertisement

One day earlier, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed Canada is in a sixth wave of COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 reinfection concerns rise as Canada grapples with 6th wave' COVID-19 reinfection concerns rise as Canada grapples with 6th wave
COVID-19 reinfection concerns rise as Canada grapples with 6th wave – Apr 11, 2022

Alberta reported an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, something Copping said was not unexpected.

As of last Wednesday, there were 1,053 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 48 were in ICUs.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagAlberta Health Services tagAlberta health tagAlberta COVID-19 tagdr deena hinshaw tagAlberta hospitals tagJason Copping tagalberta health system tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers