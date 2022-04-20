Alberta health minister and top doctor to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide a COVID-19 update to Albertans on Wednesday afternoon.

Copping and the chief medical officer of health will speak at 3:30 p.m. Their comments will be streamed live in this article post.

During the last weekly update, Hinshaw would not directly say if Alberta was in a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What is the magnitude of this rise (in transmissions)? How long will it last? Those are the questions we don’t know the answers to yet,” Hinshaw said on April 13.

She recommended Albertans mask up in public and take extra steps to protect themselves and others as COVID-19 transmissions rise.

One day earlier, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam confirmed Canada is in a sixth wave of COVID-19.

Alberta reported an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, something Copping said was not unexpected.

As of last Wednesday, there were 1,053 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 48 were in ICUs.

