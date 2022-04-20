Alberta woman dies after falling on Mount des Poilus, B.C. ascent

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old woman from Cochrane, Alta., died on April 13 while skiing in the backcountry of Mount des Poilus, B.C.

Parks Canada said a group of five skiers was climbing a ridge near the summit “when a cornice failure caused one member of the party to fall through the cornice and down the slope below, resulting in fatal injuries.”

The cornice collapse also triggered an avalanche, Parks Canada told Global News.

The agency was alerted by an InReach SOS activation and safety staff located the deceased person at the bottom of the slope on top of avalanche debris.

“Parks Canada would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual.”

RCMP confirmed the person who died was a 28-year-old woman from Cochrane, Alta. Police said the fall happened at about 11:42 a.m. on April 13.

They said the woman’s body was recovered by search and rescue and the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

Parks Canada said: “This incident emphasizes the risk cornices can pose when travelling in the mountains, particularly during spring when they are large and warm temperatures can make them more prone to collapsing.

“Parties should be particularly careful when approaching ridgelines where cornices are present.”

Anyone travelling into the backcountry is responsible for their own safety, Parks Canada added. Guests should carry a beacon, shovel and probe and check the avalanche forecast ahead of time.

